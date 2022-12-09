Sony announces Returnal is coming to PC in early 2023

During The Game Awards 2022 pre-show, Sony decided to announce that Returnal is officially coming to PC. The PlayStation exclusive has been rumored for PC for a while now, with multiple leaks arriving in recent months. Watch the announcement trailer above.

The award-winning title was first released for PlayStation 5 in April, 2021, offering a third-person roguelike experience utilizing a time loop narrative. Players take the role of Selene Vassos, an astronaut who crash lands on the mysterious planet of Atropos before being stuck in a life and death cycle.

Here's how the developer Housemarque describes the setting and gameplay:

For newcomers to the game, you’ll join Selene on a dark and mysterious planet called Atropos, where she is stuck in a cycle and predicament of cosmic horror scale. Take on ruthless enemies and flurries of bullet-hell waves of projectiles, contrasted against frightening ancient backdrops. The action gameplay at the core of the game reflects the struggle that Selene needs to overcome on her journey to learn more about the situation she is trapped in.

Sony has partnered with Climax Studios to develop the PC version, and like other recent ventures to the new platform, PC specific features and upgrades will be present to uplift the experience even further. More details on the port will be released later, but it has been confirmed that

Tower of Sisyphus and the co-op mode is there at launch.

Returnal is coming to PC in early 2023, with no specific date attached to the port just yet. The announcement arrives just as Gran Turismo 7 is being considered for the platform too.