One UI 7 may fix some big issues faced by Samsung Galaxy users

One UI 7 is expected to bring a host of new features to eligible Galaxy phones and tablets. Samsung has officially revealed that the One UI 7 beta program will commence by the end of this year, although a recent report suggested that it may happen as soon as November 21, coinciding with the SDC (Samsung Developer Conference) 2024 event in South Korea.

Now, some fresh information about the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 has surfaced, courtesy of reliable tipster SamsonSirJi on social media platform X. As per the tip, the latest One UI 7 build was finalized on October 31, 2024. While minor issues remain, most of the major problems have been fixed with the update. It was rumored that Samsung is polishing the One UI 7 update and would keep the beta program short to offer a better experience from the first beta. This latest leak corroborates it.

One UI 7 is already purported to bring smooth animations, and the latest leak adds that it will offer an "experience that matches or rivals that of iOS and popular Chinese custom Android skins." Notably, the battery drain issue has also been addressed, which has been a major issue for Galaxy users testing the One UI beta updates.

Here is a description based on my discussion with the Samsung One UI Developer:#OneUI7

The latest build of One UI 7.0, finalized on October 31, 2024, has been deemed stable enough for beta testing. While it's not without issues, the major problems have been resolved.



Additionally, Samsung has also fixed the issues faced with financial apps that often lag and fail to update due to security concerns. The most noticeable improvements in animations and performance were seen in the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra. Differences can be significant between the S24 Ultra and mid-range phones, so, for the best One UI 7 experience, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is recommended.

The stable update won't be available until next year. Initially tipped that next year, the Galaxy S25 series will run One UI 7.1 out of the box, it is now purported that it may not be the case, and instead it will be One UI 7.