Sabrent's new flagship Rocket 5 SSD promises speeds of up to 14GBps

Customers looking to buy a fast PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive now have one more option to choose from. Sabrent today announced the Rocket 5, its new flagship M2 PCIe 5.0 SSD that can reach speeds of up to 14GBps. The latest model is the successor to the Rocket 4 Plus and "gaming-inspired" Rocket 4 Plus G.

Sabrent has not revealed full specs, so exact details about the drive remain a mystery. The company offers the Rocket 5 in three configurations: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. You can also spec each variant with an optional heatsink that includes two copper tubes and a 20mm fan for active cooling. That option will come in handy if your motherboard does not have a built-in heatsink for M2 drives, which tend to run quite hot.

Speed-wise, Sabrent promises an impressive 14GBps when connected to a PCIe 5.0 motherboard. However, as it usually goes with SSDs, lower-capacity variants run a bit slower than their more expensive siblings. The drive also supports DirectStorage for faster loading times in optimized games.

The Rocket 5 is powered by the Phison PS5026-E26 Max14um controller and Micron B58R 232-layer 3D TLC NAND chips with LPDDR4 DRAM cache (via TechPowerUP).

If you want your PC to have one of the fastest SSDs out there, get ready to pay big. The Sabrent Rocket 5 will set you back $190 for the 1TB variant, $340 for the 2TB variant, and a whopping $730 for the highest-capacity option with 4TB of space.

These prices are similar to the Crucial T705, another high-speed SSD announced a few days ago, which promises record-breaking speeds of up to 14.5GBps. Those who do not want to spend that much money on an SSD can opt for a cheaper PCIe 5.0 drive from Samsung. The recently announced 990 EVO will deliver decent speeds, universal compatibility, and affordable price tags.