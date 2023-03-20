Samsung unveils S95C and S90C series TVs starting at $1,899

Samsung has announced two new series of TVs for its OLED 4K TV line, they are the S95C series and the S90C series. Both series include 55”, 65”, and 77” displays with prices starting at $1,899. In terms of the underlying technology, Samsung boasts that each of the products includes a Neural Quantum processor that “mesmerizes viewers” with brighter and bolder visuals that emphasize visual details. These products begin rolling out around the U.S. today.

With the S95C series, customers will pick up a Samsung TV that features an Infinity One Design which is just 4mm thick. The bezels are hardly noticeable on these models which should make for more immersive viewing and you can attach them to a wall with near flush-fit, or put it on a blade stand. It features Quantum HDR OLED+ for a better picture, Dolby Atmos for audio, and Object Tracking Sound+ which uses AI to follow the movement of the sound. The 77S95C costs $4,499, the 65S95C costs $3,299, and the 55S95C costs $2,499.

With the S90C series, you’ll get Quantum HDR OLED, rather than the plus variant. It also features a LaserSlim design which is also almost bezel-free, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound Lite. Unlike the aforementioned model, the S90C series includes 3D audio. The 77S90C will cost $3,599, the 65S90C has no price yet and is listed as coming soon, and the 55S90C will set you back $1,899.

All of the TVs in these series will come with Tizen OS. Users have access to an entertainment hub that delivers Samsung TV Plus which gives access to live and on-demand content. They also come packed with the Samsung Gaming Hub which allows gamers to stream games from services including Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, and more with no need for a console.