Samsung bets big on social media influencers to make Galaxy S25 event a grand success

Samsung Electronics is making bold moves to take its marketing to the next level for the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event. Samsung is reportedly betting big on YouTube personalities and social media influencers for its upcoming event to connect with younger audiences. A major networking event is planned, a day after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series on January 22.

Samsung began recruiting relevant influencers and marketing professionals, including well-known YouTubers and social media creators. The recruitment, which began late in 2024, was recently finalized. Unlike previous years, till the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in 2023—Samsung has bumped up its collaboration with influencers, as it is believed that the company has realized the reach and traction of platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc.

Notably, hands-on videos and product reviews resonate well with younger consumers and amplify promotional reach. "From Samsung Electronics' perspective, it can clearly inform its 'marketing points' through the specialized channels owned by influencers. It is also advantageous to be able to convey vivid stories from the (unpacked) site through videos," an industry insider said.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is scheduled for January 22, 10 A.M. in San Jose, California, where the company will unveil the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 Slim and the XR headset are also expected to make an appearance during the event. Samsung will also be hosting an exclusive networking event called ‘Unpacked Night’ on January 23, a first for Samsung, for attendees including, partners, media, and influencers.

To build excitement for the event, Samsung has placed hoardings and launched advertising campaigns across South Korea in prominent locations such as Shinsegae Square in Seoul. The Unpacked 2025 event is themed "The Next Big Leap in Mobile AI Experiences" and will be live-streamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel and newsroom.

Source: ETNews