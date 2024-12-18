Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 promo leaked, teases four Galaxy S25 models

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Recently, the purported date, location, and name of the devices that will be unveiled during the event were leaked. Samsung is expected to host the event on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California (USA). The company is expected to debut the Galaxy S25 series and the mixed reality headset, Galaxy XR, codenamed "Project Moohan."

Adding to the speculation, an image believed to be the official teaser of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event has been leaked, courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass. The image shared on social media platform X mentions the January 22, 2025 date, corroborating earlier leaks. While the teaser doesn't reveal the event's venue, it does offer interesting details about the upcoming event.

Samsung has highlighted the corners of four Galaxy S25 models in the picture. Since the Galaxy S25 series includes only three models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the fourth model could potentially be the Galaxy S25 Slim. Earlier, rumors hinted at a surprise launch during the event. The four models also depart from the sharp, boxy design that it had for this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. Based on the leaked teaser, previous leaks about the Galaxy S25 Ultra having rounded corners seem to be true.

That said, Samsung may opt just to announce a fourth model during the event while postponing the Galaxy S25 Slim's launch between April and June 2025 (reports suggest that Samsung is aiming at a limited launch of the Slim model in Q2 of 2025). The Galaxy S25 series is expected to match the Galaxy S24 series price in Europe, but the same cannot be said about Korean and US pricing.