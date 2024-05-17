Samsung brings Relumino Mode accessibility feature from its TVs to its Galaxy phones

Ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Samsung has brought Relumino Mode, an accessibility feature developed by its in-house incubator, from Samsung smart TVs to Galaxy smartphones.

The Relumino Mode was first showcased by Samsung during the CES 2023 event. Relumino Mode is made for people with vision impairments. It enhances specific parts, such as the contrast, color, and sharpness of the content shown on a supported TV, to help people with low vision see the content without any difficulties.

The recently launched Android 15 Beta 2 update also brings a color contrast accessibility setting, which is similar to that of Samsung's Relumino Mode. Notably, the Relumino Mode is available on Samsung's 2023 smart TV models. Now, Samsung has added the Relumino Mode accessibility feature to a few Samsung Galaxy devices.

In a new blog post, Samsung said, "Relumino Mode is the product of years of research and development to advance Samsung’s goal of providing “Screens for All” and improving the viewing experience for those with limited vision. This new feature is available in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and beyond."

Although Samsung said that it is bringing Relumino Mode from its TVs to the Galaxy S24 series and beyond, in our testing, we have discovered the feature on our Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. Both devices are running the latest One UI 6.1 update. However, the Relumino Mode wasn't available in our Galaxy Z Flip5 running One UI 6.1.

Moreover, there is no clarity if the Relumino Mode feature requires certain display hardware or if it's a software side update. If you have a Galaxy device running One UI 6.1, then you can check if the Relumino Mode is available on your phone by heading over to Settings > Accessibility > Vision Enhancements > Relumino Outline.