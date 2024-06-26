Samsung could launch One UI 7 powered by Android 15 on this date

After Google officially announced that it will be launching the Pixel 9 series at the upcoming Made By Google event in August, Samsung has also dropped a bomb and officially announced a date for its future event.

According to a post on X, Samsung confirmed that it will be holding the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC 2024) on October 3, 2024. This means that we are 99 days away from the SDC 2024 event, which is also expected to mark the launch of One UI 7.

As per a post on X by user Yash Rathore, Samsung may announce the Android 15-based One UI 7 on October 3 at the SDC 2024, scheduled to happen at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in Downtown San Jose, California. At this annual developer conference, Samsung could reveal all the features of One UI 7 and release the first stable version a few days later.

Retweet for reach ✨#SDC24 #SamsungDeveloperConference #Openinnovation #Samsung #OneUI7 #Android15 pic.twitter.com/1kK8ezSETO — Yash Rathore (@YashRathoreX) June 26, 2024

This is going according to the previous year's road map. Last year, the SDC 2024 event took place on October 5, and the One UI 6 update was released later that same month. This year, Samsung is expected to follow the same pattern.

Notably, Samsung has already started internal testing One UI 7 based on Android 15, which is the next version of One UI. Not all but select Samsung Galaxy devices will pick up the One UI 7 update based on Android 15.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 with the One UI 6.1.1 update at the upcoming Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. The One UI 6.1.1 update will be later pushed to the Galaxy S24 and other Galaxy phones this year.

By that time, One UI 7 was also purported to go on the beta channel, and the Galaxy S24 series would be the first one to get the beta update in August. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung could introduce the vertically scrolling app drawer with One UI 7.