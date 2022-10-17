Alleged OnePlus 11 Pro may not officially be called a "Pro"

OnePlus may have earned a reputation for timely software updates to its new flagship phones, but it certainly became infamous along the way for changing the naming scheme of its premium handsets almost every year. Something similar is going to happen next year, according to famed leaker Max Jambor.

On his Twitter timeline, the leaker has revealed that OnePlus's upcoming flagship phone will be just "OnePlus 11," without a "Pro." It will reportedly be the successor of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the Shenzhen tech firm will not officially call it a "Pro."

Last year, OnePlus released regular and pro models in the first quarter, and that was it, no "T" branded phone was released. This year, the company put an end to its years-old practice by announcing just one top-tier handset, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and bringing back the "T" brand from the dead. Next year, the company is rumored to do the exact opposite by not using a "Pro" in the naming scheme.

The upcoming OnePlus Pro model is called OnePlus 11. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 17, 2022

The leaker has shared no information as to why OnePlus decided to call it a "OnePlus 11" instead of the "OnePlus 11 Pro." Using "Pro" in the name certainly helps create a perception that the handset is truly a flagship device, while the regular model is considered slightly less capable. It will be interesting to see what rationale the Shenzhen tech brand presents, defending this change early next year.

However, we can not rule out the possibility that OnePlus will not release a "Pro" in the remainder of 2023. But if that happens, it will be another experimentation by the company, and it will be confusing even more.