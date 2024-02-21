Samsung is planning to bring AI features to Galaxy Smartwatches soon

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is currently the buzzword with companies trying to jump on the bandwagon and Samsung is no different. After the launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra series with Galaxy AI, Samsung is now planning to bring AI features to its smartwatches.

According to an editorial written by Dr. TM Roh, Samsung MX CEO and President, the Korean giant is planning to bring AI features to its smartwatches in the future. Dr. Roh notes that the company wants to use AI to enhance digital health and wellbeing to "unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences.” He further notes that Samsung plans to work with partners to bring new experiences to wearable devices in the future.

In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners.

TM Roh also briefly touched upon the privacy aspect of AI, with him noting that the company has taken into account the concerns by providing both on-device and cloud-based AI processing, allowing users to decide if they want data to be sent to Samsung's servers for processing or not. He noted that Samsung will continue to provide users choice and transparency in the future as well.

It’s also important to raise the standards of security and privacy in this new era of data-intensive mobile experiences. That is one of the reasons we’ve taken a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. Besides ensuring seamless usability, this lets users limit some features to function entirely on-device, giving them greater control over what they do with their data. We remain committed to enhancing Galaxy device security and privacy by providing users with transparency and choice.

Unfortunately, Dr. Roh did not provide any specifics about what Samsung has in store for us. However, recent leaks and rumours suggest that the company is planning to add new health features including fall detection and SOS to the upcoming smartwatches. Samsung has also been working on the Galaxy Ring for a while and we may see it debut this year with some nifty AI features.