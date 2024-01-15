Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 due in the US this quarter for $548.99

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Tab Active5, its latest rugged tablet, will go on sale in the United States (US) during the first quarter of 2024 for $548.99. The tablet has been pitched as a tablet for frontline workers who need a tougher device than usual.

Some of the durability highlights of the Active5 include the fact that it can survive drops of up to 1.5 meters on its own and 1.8 meters in its protective case, it has an IP68 rating to confirm it’s water and dust resistant, and it has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a MIL-STD-810H-certified build which help it withstand accidental shocks, drops, rain, and dust.

Despite the high level of protection that the device provides, the Active5 remains slim and lightweight at 10.1mm thick and 433g. This makes it portable and convenient to use on store floors, in restaurants, or anywhere else.

“The Galaxy Tab Active5 is our most capable ruggedized tablet yet, providing frontline workers with all the tools they need to succeed at work in one powerful, durable device,” said Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether employees are helping customers, scanning merchandise or managing inventory, they can rely on the Galaxy Tab Active5 to help them get the job done with efficiency and ease.”

Samsung has developed this tablet with productivity in mind too. It includes an 8-inch, 16:10, WUXGA, TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5nm octa-core SoC with up to 8GB RAM and support for up to 1TB microSDs.

In terms of connectivity, this device comes with 5G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also Samsung Knox for security and a replaceable battery for increased security and convenience.

As a business-oriented device, the Active5 will have an Enterprise Edition which will make it easier for businesses to enroll, configure, manage, and analyze the devices to ensure they’re safe for employees to use.

No explicit release date was given, only that it will be available by the end of March. Pricing in the US will begin at $548.99 and more details will be available on the Samsung Business website.

Source: Samsung