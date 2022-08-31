Samsung unveils the tough Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

Samsung has announced a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro. The product is lightweight, but also comes with military-grade toughness for those who may be using it in an outdoor environment. The software is also tough in the sense that it includes the Samsung Knox security platform to keep your data safe.

With the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, you’ll get a slim 10.2 mm thick tablet that weighs in at 674 g. To give its ruggedness a boost, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which is even more resistant to scratches and damage than previous generations. The tablet alone can survive drops of 1 metre or 1.2 metres when equipped with the included protective cover.

The tablet and the integrated S Pen are both IP68 rated, so are resistant to both dust and water. It is also MIL-STD-810H compliant, so it can endure extreme altitudes, temperatures, vibration, and humidity. People working outdoors will likely be wearing gloves. As such, Samsung has added an option to adjust touch sensitivity, so the device can be used without removing your gloves. If you work around noisy machinery, Samsung has packed in speakers capable of loud volumes.

The specifications of the device are as follows:

Display 10.1-inch, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), TFT LCD, Touch Sensitivity OS Android 12.0 Dimensions 242.9 x 170.2 mm x 10.2 mm (674g) Camera Rear: AF + 13MP F1.9, Flash Front: 8MP F2.0 Memory & Storage 4 + 64 GB / 6 + 128 GB,

microSD up to 1 TB Processor 6 nm Octa-Core Processor Battery User Replaceable, 7,600mAh (typical) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, MIMO), Bluetooth® v5.2, NFC (eSE) SIM Dual SIM or Single SIM Interface Type-C USB 3.2, POGO Pin Sensors Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Hall, Fingerprint, Proximity GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS Rugged IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 1.2 m Anti-Shock with Inbox Protective Cover, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Pen S Pen (IP68 Rated, Inbox) Sound Dolby Atmos® Microphone 2 Microphones Security Samsung Knox Biometric Authentication Face Recognition, Fingerprint with Home Key Programmable Key Customization via Active Key

The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro will be supported with five years of security updates and three OS upgrades. This will ensure that it remains up-to-date and secure for quite some time. It will become available in September in parts of Europe. Later in the year, it will arrive in Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East. No pricing details have been shared yet.