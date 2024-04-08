New Samsung EVO Select and Plus microSD cards include 1TB models and faster speeds

Among other products, Samsung sells some of the most popular microSD cards on the market. Today, the company announced it has launched new versions of its EVO Select and EVO Plus cards, both of which will have faster speeds compared to their earlier versions.

In a press release, Samsung stated that these new cards will have transfer speeds of up to 160 MB per second. By contrast, the current EVO Select and Plus cards have speeds of up to 130 MB per second.

If you get an EVO Select or Plus card that has storage capacities of 128GB and above, it will also support the A2 standard for running smartphone apps stored directly on it. The new models also support the V30 standard for fast transfers of video files.

The company added:

Backed by Samsung six-proof protection, the microSD line can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact. You can feel confident that your data is safe from the elements whether you are at home, at work or on vacation

Perhaps the biggest news, literally, is that Samsung plans to release 1TB versions of the EVO Select and Pro Plus microSD cards for the first time. The company said it added these options because consumers want more storage to keep games on portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, store more video from smartphones, and more.

The bad news is that the 1TB models are not on sale yet but will launch sometime later this year. In the meantime, the other EVO Select and Plus models should go on sale sometime today at Samsung.com, along with other online retailers.

Prices for the cards will be as follows:

EVO Select microSD card with faster speeds

64GB ($14.99 MSRP)

128GB ($18.99 MSRP)

256GB ($29.99 MSRP)

512GB ($55.99 MSRP)

EVO Plus microSD card with faster speeds

64GB ($15.99 MSRP)

128GB ($20.99 MSRP)

256GB ($31.99 MSRP)

512GB ($60.99 MSRP)

Samsung has yet to reveal the pricing of the 1TB cards. If you need one right now, Lexar is offering nice discounts on its 1TB 1066x microSD card.