Samsung launches paper-free campaign to transition to electronic documentation

Our lives, of which environmental awareness is one facet, are largely guided by practices and routines. Although environmental awareness plays a huge role in understanding how essential it is to make the right changes to our practices and routines for a better future, encouraging sustainability practices is a lot more complex than just awareness.

Businesses are a massive contributing factor toward climate change due to their dependence on resources that are ultimately finite. As sustainability practices are becoming indispensable, various companies are putting in efforts to set in motion the transition to eco-conscious alternatives. One such effort has come from Samsung which has introduced a new integrated global customer service system for paperless documentation.

Samsung's Executive Vice President and Head of Global CS Center, Hyeongnam Kim stated:

We have been constantly making an effort to offer convenient services to our customers and to strengthen our sustainable management practices in the customer service area. We at Samsung are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future that provides a better life for all by introducing creative eco-conscious solutions across all our business areas. With a focus on sustainable management, we are putting carbon reduction, resource circulation and ecosystem restoration at the forefront of what we do as a global leading company to protect the environment.

This campaign will aid in a worldwide shift from paper documentation, such as service records and receipts, to electronic documentation sent via email or message. Samsung's upgraded Global Service Partner Network (GSPN) will enable the sending of electronic documentation to customers through an interface that is supported by different digital communications services across the globe.

The new system will be adopted by over 11,000 service centers in 180 countries operated by 40 Samsung Electronics subsidiaries. To augment this effort, the tech giant aims to replace its entire service center's office work documents with electronic documents as well.