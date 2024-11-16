Report provides more insights into Samsung's upcoming smart glasses

The battle for your face is heating up with Samsung is stepping into the smart glasses scene. The South Korean tech giant is collaborating with Google and Qualcomm for a launch set for Q3 2025. The specs look familiar if you've seen Meta's Ray-Ban glasses, but Samsung is packing in a few more tricks. According to @Jukanlosreve on X, here is some key information:

Initial Production: 500,000 units

Chipset: Qualcomm AR1 with NXP as a secondary processor

Camera: Sony IMX681, 12MP

Battery: 155mAh

Weight: 50 grams

AI: Gemini, co-developed with Google

The Maeil Business Newspaper's report doesn’t mention anything about a display being included in Samsung’s smart glasses. This omission suggests the device might focus entirely on AI-powered features like gesture and human recognition, QR code scanning, and more, relying on the user’s phone or external devices for visual interactions. The idea seems to be lightweight functionality with minimal hardware, focusing on interaction with your phone and cloud-based AI instead of trying to pack in a screen.

Samsung is betting on Google’s Gemini large language model to power everything from voice commands to real-time assistance. Qualcomm’s CEO hinted that these glasses aim to be the ultimate phone companion, leveraging generative AI and cloud connectivity.

This launch comes as Samsung takes cues from Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration, which pairs AI features with sleek, wearable tech. Meanwhile, Apple’s Vision Pro offers a completely different take, blending augmented reality into its headset. Samsung seems to be carving a niche somewhere in between—focusing on lightweight, accessible smart glasses.

Meta recently rolled out new features for its Ray-Ban glasses, including live translation and smarter AI assistance, while Google continues teasing its Project Astra smart glasses. Samsung could use the Galaxy S25 event in January 2025 as a teaser for the upcoming XR glasses, building hype for its first serious foray into wearable AI.