Samsung announces its fastest LPDDR5X memory chips with reduced energy consumption

Today, Samsung unveiled its latest advancement in DRAM, namely new LPDDR5X chips with improved performance, higher capacity, and significantly reduced energy consumption. The South Korean tech giant claims the new chips aim to provide higher performance and reliability in PCs, mobile devices, automobiles, servers, and other products.

Samsung's newest LDDR5X memory chips are built with a 12 nm process, delivering the smallest chip size among LPDDR solutions from other manufacturers. These chips can operate at speeds of up to 10.7 Gbps, which is a 25% improvement in performance over the previous generation.

In addition, the company increased the capacity by 30%, reaching 32GB in a single package. According to Samsung, this makes its new memory chips "an optimal solution for the on-device AI era that requires high-performance, high-capacity and low-power memory."

Speaking of power, the latest LPDDR5X memory chips from Samsung utilize new power-saving technologies to adjust the power draw according to a specific workload. Also, they feature expanded low-poser mode intervals for extended energy-saving periods. All those improvements make the new memory 25% more energy efficient than the previous-gen chips, delivering improved battery life while also offering better performance.

YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning of the Memory Business at Samsung Electronics, said the following about the launch:

As demand for low-power, high-performance memory increases, LPDDR DRAM is expected to expand its applications from mainly mobile to other areas that traditionally require higher performance and reliability such as PCs, accelerators, servers and automobiles. Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimized products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers.

Samsung will begin producing its latest LPDDR5X memory chips in the second half of this year after they are validated by device and processor manufacturers. You can find more information on the official Samsung Newsroom blog.