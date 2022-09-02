Samsung TV Plus to get new logo, UI, and programmes

Samsung has announced that its free Samsung TV Plus service is going to get a new logo, an updated UI with better visibility and Dark Theme, and more programmes for people to watch. As the service comes to more Samsung devices, the firm hopes its new orange and blue logo reflects the service’s cross-compatibility.

To keep users engaged, Samsung said that it’s expanding the range of programming on its service. In the United States, it’s adding Top Gear, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS, and more. Viewers in the UK will be able to tune in to the latest seasons of America’s Got Talent, and those in Germany will get access to the first native 8K produced TV show, Das Boot.

In regard to the user interface, Samsung is going to add a Dark Theme and further enhance visibility. The addition of a dark theme will be good for viewers watching in a darkened environment, as it means their eyes won’t have to adjust between programmes. As people will be sat at a distance from their TVs, the enhanced visibility should make the service easier to use.

Samsung said that it will continue to invest in content, exclusive premieres and partnerships so users get a better experience. It also said that the content on the platform will remain free of charge, offering an alternative to streaming services like Netflix for those who don’t want to or can’t pay for those services.