Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series may not launch early next year

After launching the Galaxy Tab S7 series, it took Samsung one and a half years to introduce its successor, the Galaxy Tab S8 series. And now, a new report from South Korea is saying that the Galaxy Tab S9 series' launch will also be delayed.

The development of the Galaxy Tab S9 series was expected to kick off this December 2022. However, according to a report by The Elec (via Sammobile), Samsung has pushed back the entire Galaxy Tab S9 series' development to 2023. This delay is apparently because of the decrease in demand for IT products and the global economic downturn.

Samsung originally planned to ship 33.6 million tablets in 2022, but because of this development, the company may not be able to fulfill this plan.

Samsung is now expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 in the second half of 2023. Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is predicted to have three models: Tab S9, Tab S9+, and the Tab S9 Ultra. According to Gizmochina, the former is expected to have an LCD, while the latter two will sport OLED panels.