Samsung's Galaxy Watch6 may take inspirations from Apple Watch Series 7

Now that it has launched, the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series, Samsung will now turn its focus to its other product categories. The South Korean tech giant is currently busy working on several new products, including the successor of last year's Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Samsung will likely call it the Galaxy Watch6 series, which was not hard to predict; but here is something that perhaps nobody thought would happen: Samsung might use a curved display in the Galaxy Watch6 series. In fact, reliable leaker Ice universe has claimed that Galaxy Watch6 will feature a "curved glass design."

Samsung is not new to the idea of a smartwatch with a curved glass design. Remember the Gear S? It was the company's first smartwatch with a curved glass screen and was released way back in 2014. But Samsung may not be reviving that complete curve design for the Watch6. Instead, it will likely use a curved edge display, similar to Apple Watch Series 7.

Interestingly, while Apple has switched to a flat display with the Watch Series 8 launch, Samsung is reportedly ditching a flat design in favor of a curved one.

Except for the design of the display, not much other information about the Watch6 is out. So, it still remains a mysterious product, but it is not at all difficult to predict what it can bring to the table when it launches, mostly likely in August this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2023

The Galaxy Watch6 series will likely continue the trend of Samsung releasing two models in multiple sizes. And it's unlikely that Samsung will revive the Classic model with the Watch6 launch. Since it will use a curved display, it is safe to assume that Samsung will not bring back the physical rotating bezel. In terms of specifications, the Watch6 series will be pretty similar to what the Watch5 series does, but better. Samsung may add new features atop what's already in the Watch5 series, but there probably will not be many.