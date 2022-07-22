iPhone users can now receive emergency, government, and public Test Alerts

iOS 16 is still under active development, and Apple regularly introduces new features to its upcoming OS. This time, it has decided to add "Test Alerts" to iOS 15.6 and iOS 16 Beta 3. The company recently announced the addition, allowing iPhones to display Test Alerts from local governments about extreme weather conditions, significant threats to life, public safety, and so on.

The configuration is only available to iPhone users linked to U.S. carriers. Additionally, since America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) alerts are unavailable in certain regions, all users may not have access to them.

To enable Test Emergency Alerts, users must go to Settings > Notifications and then choose to turn Test alerts on or off. The test alerts are set as off by default, unlike government alerts that stay on. Government alerts can be toggled, but it might not be possible to fully disable them in certain regions. If you do toggle on alerts, you will receive them on your Apple smartwatch as well. You can find out more details on the dedicated webpage here.

