Senior Microsoft employee teases "something exciting" for Windows next week

Windows 11 default wallpaper with its dark variant

A senior Microsoft employee has teased "something exciting" for Windows next week. Claton Hendricks, who is a Program Manager at Microsoft overseeing the Windows Fundamentals division, shared the following on their Twitter account:

Brewing something exciting next week!!! 🤐🤐 — Claton Hendricks (@clatonhendricks) October 14, 2022

One of the key Windows features that Hendricks oversees is the Task Manager. And while there is no evidence anywhere suggesting it is the case, it is possible that a new Task Manager related feature or enhancement could be landing next week.

At the moment though it is difficult to say what exactly that will be. However, if one had to guess, then Microsoft could be working towards making the Task Manager more Windows 11-like, something it has gradually been doing for a while. The initial Task Manager on Windows 11 itself was not a redesign as it was based on the Windows 10 style.

The company has since added rounded corners to the tool, a whole bunch of accent colors for more customization, and the dark mode. All this visual treatment is meant to make the Task Manager blend in more with the overall vibe of the Windows 11 OS.

Aside from cosmetic and design changes, more features too have been added to Task Manager which include stuff like the new live kernel dump option.