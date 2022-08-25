Windows 11 build 25188: Microsoft makes Task Manager even better with live kernel dumps

Earlier today, Microsoft released multiple Windows 11 Insider builds, two on the Beta Channel (KB5016701) and one for the Dev. The new Dev Channel build 25188 brings many new features and improvements that Microsoft has outlined in the changelog for the build.

Additionally, new animated Settings icons have also been spotted and Microsoft could apparently be working to enhance the security side of Windows 11 with a new Secure Boot driver too. And that's not all; it seems as Microsoft is adding a new option to create live kernel dump files from within the Task Manager as well.

Task Manager will soon let you generate a live kernel dump (vso/feature id 40430431, Windows Insider Build 25188)



Kernel dump files create a snapshot of kernel memory which allows their analysis when troubleshooting app crashes, driver errors, Windows BSODs, among others. Live kernel dump files are similar except they don't require a system reboot in order to create a dump. Hence, this is useful since it doesn't disrupt the system in case of a non-fatal error.

So with this new option, if a program or app stops responding, a user can now create a live dump for it from Task Manager for analysis instead of just ending the task or process.

Via: Xeno (Twitter)