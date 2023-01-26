Shell Energy named as UK's most complained about broadband company

The UK’s digital regulator, Ofcom, has published new data which reveals the best and worst broadband, mobile, and landline companies between July and September 2022. It said that Shell Energy was the most complained about broadband and landline company while the worst mobile operators were BT Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

The data reveals that Shell Energy received fewer complaints compared to the quarter before but those who were complaining were reporting faults and service issues. Meanwhile, landline customers were unhappy with how their complaints had been handled by the company. The same went for the worst mobile companies too, the primary complaints were about how their complaints had been handled.

Sky received the fewest complaints across the board and EE also did well when it came to its landline service. As for mobile operators, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile, and EE received the fewest complaints.

“Overall complaint levels have been consistently low in recent months, but some providers need to raise their game to match the customer service standards offered by their rivals,” Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protector Director said. “If you’re not happy with the service you’re getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere. You could end up with better customer service as well as saving money.”

Ofcom is not sitting on its hands as a result of this data, it has said that it will be monitoring Shell’s performance closely as its complaint volumes were significantly higher than those received by the competition. Ofcom is engaging with Shell and has told it to get a grip on identifying and addressing the root cause of the issues. Hopefully, this action will result in a better service for consumers, in the meantime, be mindful of Ofcom’s findings when you decide to switch providers.