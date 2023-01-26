Microsoft Teams is getting insights on profile cards soon

Microsoft Teams is one of the most used online collaboration and communication tools currently available. It's especially useful for companies which are already customers of Microsoft's tech stack and services like Microsoft 365. That said, the Redmond tech giant keeps adding new features to Teams to entice even more users. Now, some improvements are being planned for profile cards.

For those unaware, a profile card is the UI you get when you hover over a profile picture or click on it in Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook and Teams. It shows you some basic information such as email IDs, contact numbers, designation, and more. Microsoft is looking to enhance this UX even further on Teams by showing insights.

In a recent but brief entry on its Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the company has assigned Feature ID 116006 to an improvement to Teams profile cards. Soon, Teams profile cards will be able to show insights such as birthdays, career changes, and pending meeting invites.

Birthday and career change information will be fetched from your linked LinkedIn profile. Meanwhile, if you schedule a meeting with someone and then hover over their profile card, you'll see the details from the meeting invite listed there too.

Microsoft hasn't detailed what other insights Teams customers can expect once the feature lands but if you're interested, you can check out all the insights the company offers across its other apps here as well. As for availability, the enhancement should be ready for rollout in March 2023 for Windows desktop and Mac devices.