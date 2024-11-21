Signal 7.34.0 brings official support to Windows on ARM devices

For the handful of people sticking with Signal, rejoice! The latest update, 7.34.0, brings official support for Windows 11 devices powered by ARM-based processors, like the Surface Laptop 7 or the HP Omnibook X. Here’s the changelog straight from the team at Signal:

This update introduces support for new processors on Windows like the Snapdragon X Elite, so you don't need to twist your ARM into emulating x86 anymore.

We also fixed a bug that broke the dark theme in Signal when your operating system settings were configured to use a light theme. Signal Desktop can now properly handle your thematically split personality.

Windows on ARM has been a bit of a wild ride since its introduction. Initially, the experience was plagued with compatibility issues, as many apps and drivers weren't optimized for ARM64. Microsoft and Qualcomm partnered back in 2016 to push ARM support forward, but until recently, many users had to rely on emulation for most applications. Windows 11 has made strides to smooth out these kinks, and now we're seeing more apps (like Signal) step up with native support.

The Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm’s latest ARM-based processor, powers many of these devices. Built to rival Apple’s M-series chips, it delivers incredible power efficiency and performance. Devices like the Surface Pro X (equipped with SQ1 or SQ2 chips, also built on ARM tech) have been at the forefront of this shift. However, they struggled in the past due to app and performance limitations. Signal's update reflects broader progress, with more developers optimizing for ARM systems.

Signal joining the ARM-native app crowd shows how the ecosystem is finally maturing. Other apps, like Zoom, Google Drive Beta, Microsoft Teams, and Adobe Photoshop, already support Windows on ARM natively. This wave of updates signals (pun intended) a future where ARM devices can better compete with traditional x86 laptops, offering longer battery life and quieter, cooler operation.