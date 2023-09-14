Smart user unofficially fixes one of Windows' issues that wastes desktop space

Back in 2021, when Windows 11 was new, Microsoft acknowledged that there were problems and promised better performance in 2022. Again in 2022, Microsoft's Panos Panay reiterated the company's new OS was all about delivering the "highest quality". Earlier this year, the tech giant also expressed in detail the performance improvements it delivered over the last year.

Sadly though, evidence suggests Windows 11 remains sluggish as tests indicate Windows 10 is generally snappier and the more responsive OS. However, things could be changing as Microsoft is seemingly getting serious about fixing File Explorer performance and issues.

But there is plenty of work that needs to be done and a Twitter user randomascii pointed out one of these UI-related quirks wherein the Action Center toast notification occupies more space than the actual notification itself. They noted that while the notification window was 686 units high, the visible height is much less at only 520.

Another Twitter user Albacore was intrigued by this and took up the challenge to fix the issue. Using WinDbg, a Windows debugging tool, they eliminated 58 units from the height of the toast notification.

So I took a look at this because it kept bothering me. Turns out whoever implemented Stacked Priority Toasts did a sloppy job with height padding and introduced unnecessary dead space. Here's a small demo video showing behavior before & after applying a skip for the padding bump. https://t.co/8m0GpBCjHl pic.twitter.com/iIRP1w5KfA — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) September 14, 2023

Microsoft is not entirely sitting on its laurels though as the latest Canary build does upgrade how the lock screen network flyout looks in order to improve the UI consistency. Other improvements in the build include SMB NTLM blocking.