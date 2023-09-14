The newest free Epic Game Store game is the emergency sim title 911 Operator

It's time to get another free PC game from the Epic Games Store. This time, you can download and keep the sim game 911 Operator from the digital store from now until 11 a.m. Eastern time on September 21.

Developed by Jutsu Games and published by Games Operations, 911 Operator puts you in the seat of an emergency dispatcher. You will get a lot of different calls while you are on the job and it's your task to make sure they are helped by sending in the police, medical, fire, or other emergency services in time.

Here's a brief summary of the game:

PLAY ON ANY CITY IN THE WORLD - Check out thousands of cities from all around the world. The Free Play mode lets you choose a city to play on - the game will download its map, along with real streets, addresses and the emergency infrastructure. You can also try the Career mode, which contains 6 cities with unique events – survive an earthquake in San Francisco and save Washington, D.C. from bomb attacks.

MANAGE TEAMS - A number of police, fire department and paramedic units are at your disposal. The forces may use a variety of vehicles (from common ambulances to police helicopters), essential equipment (e.g., bulletproof vests, first aid kits and technical tools) and consist of team members with different abilities.

Over 50 recorded dialogues inspired by real calls: serious and dramatic, but sometimes also funny or annoying.

Real First Aid instructions.

Opportunity to play on any city in the world!

6 selected cities in Career mode, featuring unique calls and events.

More than 140 types of reports to encounter.

12 types of emergency vehicles (including helicopters, police cars and motorcycles).

If you decide you like the game, you can also keep playing by downloading one or more of its many expansion packs that add new missions, vehicles, and more content.