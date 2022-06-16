Social media for businesses is now simpler with GoDaddy's latest feature

Due to the ever-increasing users of social media apps like Tiktok and Instagram, online sellers now find a greater audience to advertise to. As the E-commerce industry grows, firms require newer promotion strategies.

Since 2021, GoDaddy has offered a web-hosting platform with email marketing services and designed content for online businesses. Recently, GoDaddy launched its newest Link in Bio tool to help brands create their social media identities.

The feature, Link in Bio, is free and available on the GoDaddy studio app. The tool works across major social media sites like Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and others. It allows the business to store unlimited sites under one link in their social media bios. They can also add up to 14 social media handles as well. The links added under this feature are editable to the user's liking. However, one account can have one Link in Bio at a time. Moreover, users can have custom URLs.

In addition, users can benefit from built-in elements like templates, fonts, and stock photos. The link can further be published and remain editable.

Currently, iOS users have another new feature called Color Palette. But, Android users will get access in the coming months. While the studio application is free for both iOS and Android, there are limited features on the free version.