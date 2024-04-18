Ready or Not developer Void Interactive had the source code for its game stolen by hackers

An indie game developer who released a realistic PC first-person tactical shooter on Steam that centers on SWAT teams has found itself the victim of a criminal data breach. Void Interactive has confirmed that hackers managed to steal at least some of the source code for its game, Ready or Not.

The data breach also reportedly involved the theft of builds for future Xbox and PlayStation versions for the game.

The data breach was first reported by Insider Gaming, who claims that the source code and console build thefts actually happened back in March, but was just revealed on Wednesday.

The report says the theft was undertaken by a ransom group, which Insider Gaming has not identified. The story says the breach resulted in 4TB of stolen data.

Void Interactive has since sent an official statement to Kotaku, confirming the data breach. The developer blamed the theft on what it called “critical vulnerabilities” that were allegedly found in the cloud services of TeamCity.

The statement added that the breach did result in the theft of "some source code as well as directory information" for Ready or Not, along with "screenshots of top-level project and company-related information". Void Interactive stated that its "development assets and proprietary code remain secure and intact" and that no user data was taken.

Ready or Not first launched in early access in 2021, and reached its 1.0 status just a few months ago in December 2023.

Before this week's reveal of the data breach, Void Interactive had plans to release two post-1.0 DLC packs for the game. One was scheduled for release in the spring of 2024 with the title of Home Invasion, and the other was due in the summer of 2024 but did not have a title yet.

It's currently unknown if this data breach will delay Void Interactive's roadmap plans.