Spider-Man on PC gains Intel XeSS and AMD FSR 2.1.1 tech, DLSS 3 support coming soon

Nixxes Software is continuing to drop updates on the recently released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Patch 1.1006.0.0 landed today, and it has several highlights like new and improved temporal upscaling solutions, Steam and PlayStation Network account linking, performance fixes, and more.

Intel's brand-new Xe Super Sampling (XESS) technology is now available in Spider-Man. Like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) this can be used across Intel, AMD, and Nvidia GPUs. And speaking of FSR, AMD's newly released 2.1.1 update for the upscaler is now available in-game too.

As for Nvidia users, RTX 4000 exclusive DLSS 3.0 tech will be introduced to Spider-Man soon in an update.

Another interesting addition to this update is PlayStation Network (PSN) integration as an option. PC players can now link their Steam and PSN accounts for an in-game reward (Resilient Suit, Concussive Blast Gadget, plus two skill points) via the main menu. It's unclear if the Epic Games Store version of the game offers linking with Epic accounts or is it a Steam exclusive feature for now.

Here are the issues fixed in this update:

Made changes to address performance degradation when raytracing is enabled.

Changed VRAM budgets to allow for more video memory usage.

Fixed a bug that could cause the screen to turn black when switching to DLAA after DLSS had been set to Ultra Performance mode.

Fixed corruption in ray-traced reflections at low render resolutions when screen space reflections are also enabled.

Reduced flicker in ray-traced reflections when DLSS or DLAA is enabled.

Fixed corruption in ray-traced reflections on Intel ARC GPUs.

Minor visual fixes for some cinematics in 32:9 aspect ratio.

For PC players looking for even more web-slinging action, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is slated to arrive soon on the platform too. An exact release date is yet to be announced though, with fall 2022 still being listed as a launch window.