Spotify uses Google AI to deliver personalized Wrapped AI podcast for users

The Spotify Wrapped experience is very popular among millions of music lovers, as it offers a fun, personalized summary of their listening habits. Due to its popularity, most competing music streaming platforms are also offering similar experiences for their users. Spotify's 2024 Wrapped is becoming even more personalized for users, thanks to the latest AI technology from Google.

The new Spotify Wrapped AI podcast delivers a personalized audio recap of your year in music. This new Spotify Wrapped AI podcast features two AI hosts discussing your year in music by mentioning your favorite tracks and artists and even talking about how your music taste evolved throughout the year.

Spotify created these personalized AI podcasts using the same technology that powers Google's NotebookLM Audio Overviews.

Here's how you can listen to Spotify's Wrapped AI podcast:

Go to the Wrapped feed on your Spotify homepage on your Spotify app or visit spotify.com/wrappedAIpodcast.

Tap "Your Wrapped AI podcast" to listen.

You can also share your 2024 Spotify Wrapped AI podcast with others or download it.

The Spotify Wrapped AI podcast is available only in English for Spotify Free and Premium plan users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden. Spotify also warned users that the AI hosts in the Wrapped AI podcast may occasionally mispronounce words and don't always provide a comprehensive overview.

In addition to the Wrapped AI podcast, Spotify is also launching AI DJ into the Wrapped experience, which can offer commentary alongside your 2024 music story. The Spotify AI DJ will tell you about your year in music listening, bring in expertise from Spotify editors about the top tracks and artists of 2024, and highlight your relationship with the DJ this year.

Finally, the new AI Playlist feature within the Wrapped experience will allow you to convert your ideas into a personalized playlist. You can use prompts like "a playlist of my top genres" or "artists similar to my top 5," and AI Playlist will create a personalized playlist just for you. The AI playlist feature is limited to Spotify Premium users in the supported countries.