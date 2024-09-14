Microsoft fixes always-spinning fans in the Surface Laptop 6

Another Surface device received the September 2024 firmware update following the Surface Pro X and the Surface Pro 8. This time, new patches and improvements are available for the Surface Laptop 6, Microsoft's recently introduced laptop for business customers. The update fixes always-spinning fans and adjusts temperature regulation when working with an external monitor.
Here is the official changelog:
The following update is available for Surface Laptop 6 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Circumvents the situation where the fan remains operational even when not required.
- Enhances user experience by regulating system temperature when an external monitor is connected.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 120.0.15.102
|Surface SMF - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 120.0.13.105
|Surface SMF - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 10.102.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
|Surface - Surface System Management - 3.205.6.0
|Surface SMF Core Driver - Surface System Management
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Laptop 6 for Business 13-inch
Surface Laptop 6 for Business 15-inch
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|781MB - Windows 11 (manual installation only)
657MB - Windows 10 (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
As usual, Surface firmware updates are available in Windows Update or the official Surface Support website. You can download a package for manual offline installation via this link.
The Surface Laptop 6 for Business has a six-year lifecycle, and it is scheduled to reach its end of support on April 9, 2030.
In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced its first ARM-powered Surface devices for commercial customers, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business and the Surface Pro 11 for Business.
