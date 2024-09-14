Microsoft fixes always-spinning fans in the Surface Laptop 6

Another Surface device received the September 2024 firmware update following the Surface Pro X and the Surface Pro 8. This time, new patches and improvements are available for the Surface Laptop 6, Microsoft's recently introduced laptop for business customers. The update fixes always-spinning fans and adjusts temperature regulation when working with an external monitor.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 6 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Circumvents the situation where the fan remains operational even when not required.

Enhances user experience by regulating system temperature when an external monitor is connected.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 120.0.15.102 Surface SMF - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 120.0.13.105 Surface SMF - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 10.102.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Surface System Management - 3.205.6.0 Surface SMF Core Driver - Surface System Management

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 6 for Business 13-inch

Surface Laptop 6 for Business 15-inch Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 781MB - Windows 11 (manual installation only)

657MB - Windows 10 (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

As usual, Surface firmware updates are available in Windows Update or the official Surface Support website. You can download a package for manual offline installation via this link.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business has a six-year lifecycle, and it is scheduled to reach its end of support on April 9, 2030.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced its first ARM-powered Surface devices for commercial customers, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business and the Surface Pro 11 for Business.