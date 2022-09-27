Surface Laptop Studio is available with a massive $600 discount

The Surface Laptop Studio is currently the most powerful computer Microsoft sells. Besides offering 11th Gen Intel processors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, the Surface Laptop Studio features an unconventional chassis design with a quirky hinge and a 120Hz display. Those wanting to buy an unorthodox laptop with capable hardware can now snag the Surface Laptop Studio with a massive $600 discount.

The Surface Laptop Studio is available with different hardware combinations. The base configuration offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The most expensive variant has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Discounts apply to all 5 configurations, but you should keep in mind that only Intel Core i7 models come with the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti dGPU. More affordable configurations come only with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.