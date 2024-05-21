Flex indeed: The new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is seriously expensive

The new Surface Pro tablet with ARM processor debuted at Microsoft's special May 20 event alongside other "Copilot+ PCs" and the new Surface Laptop. Besides the devices and some new software features, Microsoft announced new accessories. One of them is the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which now has a few extra tricks up its sleeves. However, you will have to pay a lot for the privilege to flex with your Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.

The new keyboard is now available for preorder on the Microsoft Store, with the shipping date scheduled for June 18, 2024. But the wait is not the worst part—the price is. Microsoft charges $349 for the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. For reference, you can get a Surface Go 3 or another entry-level Windows computer for that kind of money.

What makes the new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard so special? The main highlight is that the keyboard is now wireless, and it can work separately from your Surface Pro. That means it now has batteries inside (513mAh) and a few extra layers of reinforcement to make it sturdier and more rigid. Microsoft claims the keyboard can work for up to 41 hours on a single charge via the Surface Keyboard port. There is also a small compartment for storing and charging the Surface Slim Pen.

Another important change is that Microsoft equipped the keyboard with a notably larger haptic trackpad (14.3% bigger than the previous one), which you can customize in Settings.

Like some previous-gen Surface Pro keyboards, the Surface Pro Flex keyboard is covered with "durable Alcantara material," providing a premium feel and "a rich texture to everyday tasks." Just make sure to take good care of it. Otherwise, it may end up looking pretty whack.

Finally, the keyboard features silent key switches, allowing you to "type in peace and quiet."

Unlike the new Surface Pro, the Surface Pro Flex keyboard has just two color options: Black and Sapphire. Also, there is a special version with improved accessibility thanks to larger fonts and brighter backlight. It also costs $349. A bundle with the Surface Pro Slim Pen 2 will set you back $449.98.

As for compatibility, you can pair the keyboard with the new Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 10 for Business, the Surface Pro 9, and the Surface Pro 8. By the way, we have published a detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the three recent Surface generations, so check it out here.