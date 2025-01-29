T-Mobile silently adds support for Starlink's satellite network on the iPhone

iPhone linked to T-Mobile in the U.S. will soon support satellite direct-to-cell coverage from Starlink. The feature is currently limited to only text messages, but T-Mobile says that it will also add voice and data features in the future.

A report from Bloomberg reveals that both T-Mobile and Apple had been working silently to bring this feature to the iPhone. With the latest iOS 18.3 update, iPhone users who are T-Mobile subscribers can connect their phones directly to Starlink satellites.

For starters, the feature is helpful if you are in a location where there is no cell signal where your iPhone can communicate directly with Starlink satellites overhead. This means that as long as you have a clear view of the sky, you should be able to send messages. Currently, this new feature only allows users to send text messages.

Satellite connectivity is still in beta test right now and T-Mobile has invited a small batch of iPhone users to test the feature. Users who were selected for the beta program got the following message, as reported by MacRumors:

You're in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.

T-Mobile and SpaceX's partnership began in 2022 and last year when SpaceX launched a set of satellites with cell service capabilities, it was evident that the carrier would launch satellite connectivity. However, when the beta program began, the service was only available for a few Samsung smartphones, and the iPhone was never mentioned. Now, however, T-Mobile has updated its website mentioning support for the iPhone.

It is worth noting that all iPhone models after the iPhone 14 series already support satellite connectivity, thanks to Apple's partnership with Globalstar. Users can also opt to choose Apple's own satellite service for text messages in addition to T-Mobile's coverage.

Via: Bloomberg