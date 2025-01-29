24TB Western Digital Red Pro CMR NAS and Purple Pro Surveillance HDD are at lowest price yet

Amazon is currently offering the 24TB Western Digital Red Pro CMR NAS Internal Hard Drive at its lowest price to date. The 24TB Purple Pro Surveillance HDD is also available at its best-ever price, making it an ideal time to consider these options if you're in need of reliable, high-capacity storage solutions. (Buying links are toward the end of the article.)

Both variants share several key features. They both feature a SATA interface and come in a 3.5-inch form factor. With a 7200 RPM speed, these drives offer a transfer rate of up to 287MB/s. Both drives utilise CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) technology, with a 512MB cache for fast processing.

Furthermore, they are designed to handle up to 550TB of data per year, and each drive has a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of up to 2.5 million hours. The operating temperature for these drives ranges from 0°C to 65°C, while their non-operating temperature ranges from -40°C to 70°C. Additionally, both models are covered by a 5-year limited warranty.

The WD Red Pro is designed for use in 24×7 multi-user commercial and enterprise NAS environments, delivering high performance and reliability for RAID-optimised NAS systems with an unlimited number of bays. The drive features NASware technology, which adjusts its settings to meet the specific needs of NAS environments.

The HDD includes Rotation Vibration (RV) sensors to reduce the impact of vibrations in multi-bay systems and has shock protection to prevent data loss. Incorporating OptiNAND technology, the drive uses embedded flash memory to improve efficiency and free up storage capacity.

24TB Western Digital Red Pro CMR NAS Internal Hard Drive (7200 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, CMR, 512MB Cache, 3.5"): $499 (Amazon US)

The Western Digital Purple Pro Surveillance Internal Hard Drive is designed for high-capacity storage in surveillance and AI applications. The drive supports up to 64 single-stream HD cameras and 32 AI streams, with each camera streaming at 3.2Mbps.

This hard drive is made for AI-enabled recorders, video analytics servers, and deep learning systems. It also supports multi-bay setups and is compatible with RAID and JBOD configurations. Additionally, built with tarnish-resistant components, the drive is designed to last in harsh environments.

24TB Western Digital Purple Pro Surveillance Internal Hard Drive (7200 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, CMR, 512MB Cache, 3.5"): $499.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the Toshiba N300 PRO HDDs if you are in need of CMR hard disks for your NAS or home (Plex) servers and are similarly specced.

