Get the waterproof GoPro HERO12 now for just $349

waterproof GoPro HERO12 action camera. It includes 5.3K60 Ultra HD video, HDR, live streaming, stabilization, and can be used as a webcam.

list price of $399.99. The product was released in September

Writing about the product, Amazon says:

High Dynamic Range Video + Photo: HERO12 Black takes its best-in-class image quality to the next level with HDR for both videos (5.3K and 4K) and photos. Great in environments with both shadows and bright light, HDR captures the subtle details of the scene that might typically blend into the darkness of shadows or disappear in the bright spots of your shot. The result is dynamic footage with true-to-life color and precision.

Unbelievable Image Quality: With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO12 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality with High Dynamic Range (HDR) while also taking 27MP photos. You can also grab stunning photos up to 24.7MP of your favorite shots from your videos using the GoPro Quik app.

Emmy Award- Winning HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilization: HyperSmooth continues to set the bar for insanely smooth footage and has the hardware to back it up—a 2021 Emmy for In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization. HERO12 Black makes it even better by maximizing HyperSmooth AutoBoost performance with more stabilization while still delivering less image cropping. Bike, skate, ski, chase your kids through the park or get awesome pet POV shots—even the shakiest footage comes out silky smooth.

Rugged + Waterproof to 33ft (10m): Completely waterproof and as tough as ever, HERO12 Black is ready to capture the fun on any adventure. Its legendary durability can take a beating and keep going, whether you’re ripping through mud, snow or water (down to 33ft/10m). A water-repelling lens cover even helps eliminate lens flare and other artifacts to make your photos and videos even more stunning.

What's Included: HERO12 Black, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle + Thumb Screw, USB-C Cable

Despite the newness of this camera, it has already gained 428 ratings from customers. Overall it has 4.3 stars suggesting it’s a good product and it’s also marked as an Amazon Choice reflecting its high rating, good price, and that it’s ready to ship immediately.

