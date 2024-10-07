The Alien: Isolation sequel has been confirmed 10 years after the original game's release

Ten years ago today, Alien: Isolation was released by developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega. The movie-based sci-fi first-person stealth game got some early mixed reviews from media outlets and gamers, but over time, it has become one of the most acclaimed movie games in history, if not one of the best games ever.

Today, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, the official Alien: Isolation X page posted a message confirming that a sequel to the game is in early development. The message itself was written by the original game's creative director Al Hope, who will also return to the same job for the sequel.

Details about the new game have yet to be revealed, with Hope writing, "We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

Most of his message was devoted to the fan reaction over the past decade to the original Alien: Isolation. The game takes place 15 years after the events of the original Alien film. The player takes control of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Alien's Ellen Ripley. Amanda is in search of her missing mother, and her quest takes her to a space station where a xenomorph is walking around.

The game has received more acclaim over the years because it tries to replicate the look and feel of the original Alien film. It's also known to be very difficult to get through without one or more deaths at the hands of the scary xenomorph.

In his message announcing the upcoming sequel, Hope wrote that the "boundless enthusiasm, excitement, screams (!) and steely courage" from the original game's fans "have been profoundly rewarding." He added that it was "a dream project" for the development team and that the reception from the game's fans "over the years is extraordinary." Hopefully, the sequel will be as good, if not better.