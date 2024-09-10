The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest will get offline modes in the future

In December 2023, Ubisoft decided to delist the first game in The Crew's open-world racing series from digital stores and shut down the game's online servers in March 2024. As you might expect, this was not a popular choice for many gamers, some of whom had played that first game since it launched in 2014.

Today, as part of a news update for the latest game in the series, The Crew: Motorfest, developer Ubisoft Ivory announced that both The Crew 2, launched in 2018, and The Crew: Motorfest, released in September 2023, will both be updated with support for an offline mode at some point in the future. Details about those updates, including a specific date, have yet to be revealed. However, that should help keep players of both games happy when and if the online servers for those games are closed.

Ubisoft also announced that The Crew 2 is now available for just $1 on Steam and other platforms until September 24. The Crew: Motorfest is also discounted down to $20.99, or 70 percent off, until September 23.

The Crew: Motorfest is also getting ready for some big updates for its second year. Today, Ubisoft revealed that the major expansion for the game, which will add the Maui island location, will officially launch on November 6 for free. The new Maui island will expand the game by 50 percent. Ubisoft added:

The development team at Ubisoft Ivory Tower designed their recreation of Maui as its own distinct island by honoring real-life features like the road to Hana, thick bamboo forests, gorgeous waterfalls, Kaihalulu beach's glowing red sands, the iconic Haleakalā National Park, and many more locations that you'll get to discover for yourself.

The game's Year 2 Pass, included with the purchase of the Gold and Ultimate editions of The Crew Motorfest, will add the new Chase Squad mode, which will let players "hunt down, outsmart, and out-drive their racing rivals across the island." It will also include a total of 20 new vehicles for the game.