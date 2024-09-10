Microsoft launches Xbox Game Pass Standard for all users

In late August 2024, Microsoft launched the public testing of Xbox Game Pass Standard, a new tier of its ever-growing Game Pass Program. Now, just a few weeks later, the Xbox Game Pass Standard is available to all Xbox users in supported regions.

Xbox Game Pass Standard costs $14.99 per month. For this price, Xbox users get access to hundreds of console games, online multiplayer, and exclusive member-only discounts, some of which can reach up to 50%. However, unlike the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, Standard does not include access to EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PC games. Those perks are available to those willing to pay Microsoft $19.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Seven years after its initial launch, the Game Pass program offers plenty of different tiers and options, which might be a bit confusing to newcomers. To help users figure out which tier is best for them, Microsoft published a neat infographic with details about the perks and benefits of each Game Pass "configuration."

PC Game Pass ($11.99/mo) : Easy option if you play games on PC. If you are a PC-only player, the burden of choice ends for you here. Besides dozens of PC games, PC Game Pass gives you access to the EA Play subscription at no extra cost.

Game Pass Core ($9.99/mo): This one is for those whose main objective is to play games online with their friends on Xbox. For a "low monthly cost," Game Pass Core provides access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts on games from the catalog, and free access to 25 games from the Game Pass library. Consider this the good-old Xbox Live Gold with a few extra benefits.

Game Pass Standard ($14.99/mo): As the name suggests, the standard tier is for those who want to get the most out of console gaming without spending too much. Game Pass Standard gives access to hundreds of console games, exclusive discounts, and console multiplayer. If you don't need Microsoft's day-one releases, Game Pass Standard is a good option.

Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99/mo): This is the all-in-one option. It includes console multiplayer, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Streaming, EA Play, exclusive discounts, day-one access, and more. True, this is the most expensive option, but it also gives access to everything that Microsoft has to offer for those playing on PC, Xbox, and in the cloud.

You can learn more about the latest Game Pass updates in a post on the official Xbox Wire website.