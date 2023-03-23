Chess Ultra and a World of Warships starter pack are free on the Epic Games Store

It is giveaway time on the Epic Games Store again. Alongside its usual freebie affair that brings a copy of Chess Ultra, this week the store is offering a starter DLC pack for the free-to-play World of Warships.

From the duo, Chess Ultra rolls in being described as the "the most breathtaking chess game ever made" by developer Ripstone. Released in 2017, The game features 10 "Grandmaster-approved" AI levels, local and online multiplayer with ELO rankings, various time controls, and even VR support for maximizing immersion.

The developer describes the experience like this:

Chess Ultra injects the greatest strategy game of all time with a modern twist; offering the ultimate chess experience with stunning 4K visuals, Grandmaster approved AI and full VR compatibility.

Those looking to jump into Wargaming's free-to-play multiplayer naval battling entry World of Warships can also claim the handy Ishizuchi starter pack. The pack comes with the Ishizuchi Japanese Tier IV battleship, a Port slot, 11 Epic camouflages, 11 XP boosts for four economic gains, and five award containers. You need to have a Wargaming account made via the Epic Games Store to use this free promotion, however.

Chess Ultra and the World of Warships — Starter Pack: Ishizuchi are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 30. Tunche will be the freebie incoming next week to replace the current duo.