Weekend PC Game Deals: Halloween specials take over

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

It is Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus that are free this week on the Epic Games Store, replacing the Fallout 3 promotion from last week.

Saturnalia arrived as a day-one release onto the Epic Games Store while also being free to claim this week. It is a rogue-lite horror experience that changes its mazelike village interior every time one of your protagonists dies. Meanwhile, Mechanicus is an XCOM-like turn-based tactics entry set in the 4K universe that has you commanding an Adeptus Mechanicus army on a newly discovered planet.

Both games are yours to keep if you add them to your Epic Games Store library before November 3. Coming up are copies of Filament and Rising Storm 2 as next week's freebies.

Free Events

Fitting the season, the only game having a free event seems to be the asymmetrical multiplayer title Dead by Daylight. It back with its slasher sim experience for everyone this Halloween. You get full access to the base game through November 1 with this promotion on Steam, letting you take the role of survivors or the crazed killer chasing them.

Big Deals

And now we come to the handpicked specials list of this weekend, and as you'd expect, Steam's Scream Fest Halloween sale is dominating the space. Thankfully for non-horror fans, many games without spooky elements are a part of the sales event too, so there's something for everyone:

DRM-free Specials

As expected, GOG has begun its Halloween Sale of 2022 too, touting over 3,000 DRM-free specials for you to sort through. There is a giveaway happening here as well, with a DRM-free copy of Genesis Alpha One being offered to claim through the weekend from the store's front page. Here are some highlights from the sale that ends on November 3:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases