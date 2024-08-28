The latest Ara: History Untold Encarta dev diary takes a look at ancient Egypt and Nefertiti

We are now less than one month away from the launch of the upcoming PC-exclusive grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. Today, developer Oxide Games has posted the latest video dev diary for the game. This is the third in the Encarta series that takes a deeper dive into a nation and a leader in the game.

The video was posted on Ara's YouTube channel and once again features Victoria “Tory” Setian, Design Director at Xbox, and Grace Rojas, Narrative Designer and Historian at Oxide Games. This time the nation they are discussing is ancient Egypt and one of its legendary leaders, Queen Nefertiti.

Nefertiti ruled Egypt during its 18th Dynasty and worshiped just one god, the sun deity known as Aten. Indeed, in the game's Nefertiti major leader trait is called Rays of the Aten. It can offer the nation of ancient Egypt some nice bonuses. For example, it will offer better food for villages if they happen to be next to the Nile River.

The Rise of the Aten trait in Nefertiti can also help players boost their research into religious technologies. This trait will allow faster access to some of the game's triumphs that have their own advantages. Finally, the trait gives players better and faster access to Egypt's museums, which can be helpful in some ways, and in particular during the game's last act. You can learn more about both ancient Egypt and the game's leader Nefertiti when you watch the dev diary.

Ara: History Untold is still set for release exclusively for the PC on September 24. Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division will publish it. You can pre-order the game now on Steam. There are three versions of the game (Standard, Deluxe, and Premium) available. It will also be a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.