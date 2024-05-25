Ara: History Untold will launch its next Technical Alpha test in June for Insiders

Developer Oxide Games has been working on its upcoming grand strategy game Ara: History Untold for quite a while. The game, which will be published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios for the PC, was first announced in June 2022 during the Xbox Games Showcase.

This week, Oxide announced on the game's official website that the team will launch its third Technical Alpha test for Ara sometime in June. The second Techincal Alpha test for the game was done way back in February 2023.

In the post, Oxide stated that anyone who wants to be picked for Technical Alpha 3 should first sign up for the Ara Insider Program. After that, those same people should make sure their status in the program is set to Active on the Insider Profile page.

The post added:

The profile page will also show you a survey where you can tell us about what kind of game you play and what kind of machine you would play Ara: History Untold on if given the chance. Completing this survey is a requirement for a chance to play this Technical Alpha!

So far, there's no word on what content will be included in Technical Alpha 3. There's also no word on when exactly the test will begin. It's notable that the upcoming 2024 Xbox Games Showcase is coming on June 9, so it's possible that the event could reveal the exact date for the closed alpha test.

Here's a quick summary of the game:

Build a nation and lead your people throughout history to the pinnacles of human achievement as you explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with your rivals to prove you are the greatest ruler ever known. It's Your World Now.

Currently, Oxide Games and Microsoft plan to launch Ara: History Untold before the end of 2024.