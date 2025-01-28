Samsung officially confirms that the Galaxy S25 Ultra does not support Bluetooth S-Pen

After its launch, the Galaxy S25 series made a lot of headlines, with some praising the new set of AI features and others commending its design and cameras, especially on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Amidst this excitement, a report revealed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S-Pen doesn't support Bluetooth functionality. That means the Galaxy S25 Ultra users won't be able to use air gestures, launch apps, control music, scroll through photos, or use the S-Pen as a camera remote shutter button.

Samsung said that not many were using these features of the S-Pen, which led to the decision to drop the Bluetooth functionality from the S-Pen. Besides, the company also cited cost-cutting as a reason, though this move did not result in a price reduction—the base model costs the same as the previous year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Recently, Samsung posted a story on its own Insights blog, which created an atmosphere of confusion. Notably, the blog mentioned that users could purchase a Bluetooth S-Pen separately and use it with Galaxy S25 Ultra to enjoy all of the lost Bluetooth functionalities. The blog noted:

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen (now sold separately) acts as a remote control within select apps to help maximize productivity. Simply press the button on the side of the pen to activate the Air Actions menu and view all the available gestures.

Interestingly, an S-Pen with Bluetooth functionality for the Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted on Amazon UK. However, the same S-Pen wasn't available on the Amazon US website.

Now, Samsung has officially confirmed to Android Authority that the blog post contained an error and that the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't support Bluetooth S-Pen interactions, regardless of the S-Pen model used, including the S-Pen Pro. The blog has now been updated, with misleading section 7 removed altogether.

While most air gesture features were rarely used, the camera remote control was a handy option, especially when taking a group selfie. Thankfully, there are other ways you can take photos remotely with your Galaxy S25 Ultra, which we have detailed in this post. You can also grab the official Galaxy S25 series wallpapers in high quality from here.