Samsung Galaxy S25 series spotted on One UI test firmware server

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 series could bring major upgrades to the Galaxy S series lineup. Recently, some top executives of the company claimed that Samsung could introduce the highest-level upgrades to the cameras and display of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Amidst all of this, the One UI test firmware of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been spotted on Samsung's servers. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year. The series will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the Exynos 2500 processor.

Although it was previously reported that Samsung might ditch the Plus model from the Galaxy S25 lineup, the test firmware allegedly shows all three devices, i.e., the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, on Samsung's test firmware servers. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut with Android 15-based One UI 7.1 update.

image via GizmoChina

The US variants of the Galaxy S25 phones were spotted on CheckFirm (via GizmoChina). These devices were listed with model numbers SM-S938U, SM-S936U and SM-S931U.

The firmware has a PDA build version ending with AXH4. The appearance of the test firmware only solidifies the fact that Samsung is on track with the preparations for the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The Galaxy S25 lineup, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy processor, is expected to support the DLSS-like (Deep Learning Super Sampling) feature.

In simple words, according to leaks, this would bring an enhanced gaming experience, so much so that it could allow games like Genshin Impact to run at 1080p 120fps.

Samsung is also rumored to reserve major camera upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device is expected to receive new camera sensors and is also speculated to be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Samsung could also introduce MediaTek chipset to the Galaxy S25 family, at least in some parts of the world.