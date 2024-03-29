Get the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Android gaming tablet with controllers for a new low price

If you want a portable gaming device that doesn't cost a ton of money but also supports playing games on the cloud, you might want to check out the Razer Edge. This Wi-Fi Android tablet includes its own gaming controllers, and it's available for a new all-time low price.

Right now, the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Android gaming tablet is priced at $299.99 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount off its $399.99 MSRP.

The Razer Edge has a 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside, there's the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip with 3 GHz Kryo CPU cores. The tablet also has 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which you can expand with microSD cards of up to 2TB. It also has a huge 5,000mAh battery and a front-facing 5MP camera along with Wi-Fi 6E hardware.

The tablet comes with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller that connects to the Razer Edge with USB-C port. It also includes an extra USB-C port so you can charge up the tablet without having to remove the controller. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

The buttons, thumbsticks, triggers, and D-Pad look and act similar to what you may find on a typical Xbox controller. The tablet not only supports Android games, but you can play on Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

