The new Disney+-Hulu-Max streaming bundle is live in the US, offering big savings

Back in May, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a rare team-up of two rival entertainment companies. They revealed it would offer a bundle of Disney's Hulu and Disney+ streaming services with Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service. Today, that bundle is officially live and offers solid savings for people who want all three services. At the moment, this bundle is only being offered for US residents.

In Disney's press release, it stated that all three of the services' websites are now offering the new bundle. The price for the ad-based bundle for all three services is $16.99 a month, which is over 38 percent off compared to getting the services on their own. You can also get an ad-free bundle for all services for $29.99 a month, which is nearly 35 percent off compared to buying each service separately.

There are a few small limitations to this deal, aside from its US exclusivity. Currently, users cannot sign up for an annual subscription to the bundle. You also can't get the bundle with Hulu's Live TV option. Most notably, the ad-free version of the bundle does not include an option to add Max's Ultimate plan, which offers access to 4K streaming of supported movies and shows.

The new bundle comes at a time where streaming companies are all chasing after one premium service: Netflix. Last week, the company announced that during the second quarter of 2024, it added over 8 million new subscribers worldwide.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery clearly hope that offering all three services at once for a lower price could raise subscriber numbers for all three services, and also showcase its deep library of exclusive and classic content. It will be interesting to see if this strategy of rival companies coming together to go after Netflix will make a dent in that service's numbers.