Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will raise their prices once again starting October 17

Get ready for even more price increases for major streaming services. Today, Disney announced it will increase the individual prices for its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ services on October 17. The price increase will come just one year after a similar hike in October 2023.

Variety has the low down on what's going up and by how much for people in the US:

Disney+ Basic (With Ads): $7.99 to $9.99 a month

Disney+ Premium (No Ads): $13.99 to $15.99 a month

Hulu With Ads: $7.99 to $9.99 a month

Hulu With No Ads: $17.99 to $18.99 a month

ESPN+: $10.99 to $11.99 a month

Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+): $14.99 to $16.99 a month

Disney Bundle Trio Premium (Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+) $24.99 to $26.99 a month

Hulu + Live TV (With SVOD Ads) $76.99 to $82.99 a month

Hulu + Live TV (No SVOD Ads) $89.99 to $95.99 a month

Not everything is getting a price increase. The bundle plan with Disney+ and Hulu with ads will stay at $10.99 a month, while the Disney+ and Hulu bundle plan without ads will stay at $19.99 a month.

There will be a few extra features coming to Disney+ users in the near future. Starting on September 4, users will be able to access a 24/7 stream of the ABC News Live channel. They will also be able to access a preschool content playlist. Sometime later in the fall, four more playlists will be added for Disney+ Premium subscribers: Seasonal Content, Throwbacks, Real Life, and Epic Stories.

In late July, another bundle deal that combines Disney+ and Hulu with Warner Bros Discovery's Max service launched. It costs $16.99 a month for the ad-plans bundle and $29.99 a month for the bundle without ads. Both offer at least 35 percent off the normal cost compared to buying each service on its own.