The new Razer Kishi Ultra mobile game controller looks more like a PC or console controller

Gaming hardware and accessory company Razer has released game controllers for mobile phones in the past, including the Razer Kishi V2, However, the look and feel of those controllers that wrapped around the phone didn't have the same design you will find on normal PC and console controllers which are made to fit more comfortably in a gamer's hands.

Today. Razer announced a new mobile game controller that is designed to look and feel more like the ergonomics found in standard PC or console gamepads. It's called the Razer Kishi Ultra, and it will work with Android phones, iPhones, and even the iPad mini and other smaller Android tablets up to eight inches. It can even be used as a PC game controller when it's connected with a USB C cable.

In a press release, Razer says:

With its first-of-its-kind full-sized handle and button layout, the Kishi Ultra offers ergonomics and gameplay previously only found in Razer’s award-winning pro console controllers. This pioneering design not only caters to hardcore console and PC gamers venturing into mobile gaming but also enhances the gaming experience on devices like the iPad Mini, transforming it into a formidable, large screen gaming handheld.

Razer says the controller's D-Pad and ABXY buttons have "Mecha-tactile" responsiveness, along with full-sized trigger buttons and thumbsticks. It also includes L4/R4 buttons that can be programmed for customized control setups.

In addition to its design, the Razer Kishi Ultra includes support for the company's Razer Sensa HD Haptics. It says that this feature (for Android and Windows 11 PC only at the moment) offers "multi-sensory gaming immersion that is stronger, more detailed, and more nuanced than traditional console controller vibrations."

Other features include Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and support for the Razer Nexus app. which offers access to thousands of games that are compatible with the new controller.

The Razer Kishi Ultra is now on sale at Amazon for $149.99. in addition, the company has released a new version of the Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller that has a USB C port that allows it to connect and be used as a PC game controller. It's also on sale at Amazon for $99.99.

